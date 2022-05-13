Monjasa Hires Copenhagen Senior Trader From Dan-Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa now has a staff of 15 in its Copenhagen office. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired a senior trader from Dan-Bunkering.

Lars Jacobsen has joined Monjasa as a senior trader in Copenhagen as of May 2, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Jacobsen had been a longstanding member of Dan-Bunkering's team for more than 30 years, joining the firm as a trainee in 1991 and working continually with the firm since then.

"I look forward meeting all my new colleagues and start this new journey together, at the same time I am leaving behind great colleagues at Dan-Bunkering," Jacobsen said in the post.

Monjasa now has a staff of 15 in its Copenhagen office across trading, shipping, compliance and administrative functions, according to its website.