TFG Marine Installs Mass Flow Meter on Mauritius Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG Marine and Group Roland Maurel's joint venture operates the bunkering vessel in Port Louis in Mauritius. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has completed the installation of a mass flow meter (MFM) on its bunkering vessel in Mauritius.

The MT Hakkasan is now fitted with ISO 22192-compliant MFM, TFG Marine said in a LinkedIn post.

TFG Marine and Group Roland Maurel's joint venture operates the bunkering vessel in Port Louis in Mauritius.

In April 2024, TFG Marine announced plans to add MFM to its bunkering vessel in Mauritius.

Since then, Swiss manufacturer Endress+Hauser has carried out the installation in collaboration with certification expert Metcore International.

TFG Marine aims to equip 90% of its bunkering vessel fleet with MFM technology by 2026.

A Mass Flow Meter (MFM) is a system that ensures accurate bunker fuel measurement by calculating delivery based on mass rather than volume, eliminating errors caused by temperature fluctuations or air bubbles.

The use of MFMs for bunker deliveries has been in place in Singapore for several years, while the MFM mandate will come into force at Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges in 2026.