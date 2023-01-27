Hafnia Bunkers Hires Copenhagen-Based Trader From Pure Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lisby was previously a trader for Maersk Tankers and Cargill joint venture Pure Marine Fuels. Image Credit: Hafnia Bunkers

Marine fuel procurement firm Hafnia Bunkers has hired a new trader in Copenhagen from Pure Marine Fuels.

Jacob Vilstrup Lisby is set to join Hafnia as a trader in Copenhagen as of February 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Lisby was previously a trader for Maersk Tankers and Cargill joint venture Pure Marine Fuels, and had earlier worked for Tankers International, Eitzen Chemical, Brostrom Tankers and Trumf Bunker.

"I am certain Jacob's arrival, alongside the current growth of our team and economies of scale, will strengthen our offering to our clients," Peter Grünwaldt, head of Hafnia Bunkers, said in the statement.