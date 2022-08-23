Plans for Ammonia Bunkering Network Move Forward

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Azane Fuel Solutions floating bunker terminal. Image Credit: Azane Fuel Solutions

Plans for what is being billed as the world's first carbon-free bunkering network, that will be based on ammonia as marine fuel, have reached an important milestone.

Azane Fuel Solutions (Azane) today announced that their NH3 terminal ship bunkering & loading station has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from classification society DNV.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Commodity firm Yara International has pre-ordered 15 of the 1,000 m3 floating bunkering terminals from Azane, and the pair will work together to set up the network.

Yara aims to make green ammonia available as a marine fuel in Scandinavia by 2024.

“Together with Yara, we are moving as fast as we can to realize carbon free shipping with ammonia fuel,” says Chairman of Azane Fuel Solutions, André Risholm.

Following the approval from DNV, Azane and Yara say they will initiate an approval process with DSB (Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection) to establish several bunkering locations in Norway and Scandinavia.

“Safe and efficient bunkering infrastructure is necessary to decarbonise the shipping industry with clean ammonia fuel,” says President of Yara Clean Ammonia, Magnus Ankarstrand.

"We are pleased to note that our partners in Azane Fuel Solutions have now received the approval-in-principle for ammonia bunkering terminals, moving one step closer to construction start."

Ammonia is seen as one of the leading contenders to replace oil bunkers as the marine shipping industry seeks to decarbonise.