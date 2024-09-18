Marine Tech Firm Installs Software Across Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cetasol: based in Gothenburg. File Image / Pixabay.

Marine technology company Cetasol has had its software installed across the fleet of ship operator Erik Thun.

Like a number of other software-driven approaches to generating efficiency gains from ship operations, Cetasol's prodouct is based in artificial intelligence.

It uses data to create a digital twin of a vessel. And that representation is more than a visualisation tool, a spokesperson told Ship & Bunker.

"Rather than just present the data, we analyze it and provide actionable insights. [This gives] one solution for the entire fleet, onboard for the master [of the ship] and in the cloud for managers and owners."

While Cetasol recognises that there are other players following a similar path, the spokesperson said that what the company offers is "unique" in that it provides operators with a range of tools in one package.

Cetasol is based in the Swedish port of Gothenburg.