BUNKER JOBS: Delta Energy Seeks Finance and Credit Assistant in Rotterdam
Monday November 6, 2023
The role is based in the company's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: Delta Energy
Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading is seeking to hire a finance and credit assistant in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with excellent Dutch and English, and at least two years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
"The Finance & Credit Assistant will be responsible for a variety of tasks related to the financial management of the company," the company said in the advertisement.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Processing invoices;
- Daily bank reconciliation;
- Processing payment orders;
- Assisting with monthly and annual financial reporting;
- Forecasting and managing cash flow;
- Filing VAT returns;
- Liaison with internal operations, suppliers, and customers;
- Timely update our Credit Management system;
- Treasury
