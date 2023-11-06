BUNKER JOBS: Delta Energy Seeks Finance and Credit Assistant in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday November 6, 2023

Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading is seeking to hire a finance and credit assistant in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent Dutch and English, and at least two years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

"The Finance & Credit Assistant will be responsible for a variety of tasks related to the financial management of the company," the company said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Processing invoices;
  • Daily bank reconciliation;
  • Processing payment orders;
  • Assisting with monthly and annual financial reporting;
  • Forecasting and managing cash flow;
  • Filing VAT returns;
  • Liaison with internal operations, suppliers, and customers;
  • Timely update our Credit Management system;
  • Treasury

