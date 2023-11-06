BUNKER JOBS: Delta Energy Seeks Finance and Credit Assistant in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: Delta Energy

Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading is seeking to hire a finance and credit assistant in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent Dutch and English, and at least two years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

"The Finance & Credit Assistant will be responsible for a variety of tasks related to the financial management of the company," the company said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Processing invoices;

Daily bank reconciliation;

Processing payment orders;

Assisting with monthly and annual financial reporting;

Forecasting and managing cash flow;

Filing VAT returns;

Liaison with internal operations, suppliers, and customers;

Timely update our Credit Management system;

Treasury

