Bosphorus Strait Traffic in Turkey Suspended After Ship Engine Failure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Bosphorus Strait is a key chokepoint for global shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Traffic through the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey was reportedly suspended on Tuesday after a ship reported an engine failure.

The Liberian-flagged dry bulk carrier Alexis had an engine failure at about 5 AM local time on Tuesday while at the southern end of the strait, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from shipping agency Tribeca.

Vessels have been sent to the area for a likely salvage operation, according to the report.

The 2012-built 81,600 DWT bulker's commercial controller is Modion Maritime Management in Greece, according to data from maritime intelligence firm VesselsValue. The ship had been on a voyage from Odessa at the time of the incident.