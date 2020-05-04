China State Shipbuilding Delivers World's Largest LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ship was built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. Image Credit: China State Shipbuilding Corporation

The world's largest LNG bunker barge is on its way to Europe to be ready to refuel French container line CMA CGM's giant new gas-fuelled ships later this year.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation delivered the Gas Agility on April 30, the company said in a statement on its website.

The barge has an LNG capacity of 18,600 cubic meters, making it the largest LNG delivery vessel built so far.

The ship belongs to French energy company Total, and is a key part of CMA CGM's plan to operate the world's first ultra-large container ships powered entirely by natural gas.

CMA CGM ordered nine of the 23,000 TEU ships in 2017, the first of which was delivered in September.

In December 2017 Total and CMA CGM signed a 300,000 mt/year LNG bunker supply deal to fuel the new ships.