BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's Athens office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education, fluent English and experience in shipping or sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors

For more information, click here.