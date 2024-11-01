Osprey Energy Marine Launches Physical Bunker Supply at Abidjan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new operation covers in-port supply at the Ivory Coast location. File Image / Pixabay

Osprey Energy Marine has launched a new physical supply operation at Abidjan.

The firm's new operation covers in-port supply at the Ivory Coast location, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

West African bunker demand has risen significantly over the past year with more ships moving around the Cape of Good Hope rather than using the Suez Canal in response to attacks off Yemen.

"Our new physical bunker service in Abidjan reflects Osprey Energy's commitment to fueling growth and connectivity across Africa," Koen den Boogert, managing director of Osprey Energy Marine, said in the statement.

"We're excited to support our clients on this incredible continent."