Cockett Group Hires Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm Cockett Group has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

Symeon Tsigaridas has joined the company's Greek operation as a trader in Athens as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Tsigaridas was previously a bunker trader for Riviera Marine SAM in Monaco.

Cockett is a global trading firm, with offices in London, Rotterdam, Cape Town, Athens, Istanbul, Dubai, Singapore, Perth, Shanghai, Seoul and Miami.

The firm is listed in Ship & Bunker and SeaCred's 'Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2022' report, with an estimated 3.5 million mt in sales last year. The company is based in Dubai.