EMEA News
Cockett Group Hires Trader in Greece
Thursday September 29, 2022
The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuels trading firm Cockett Group has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.
Symeon Tsigaridas has joined the company's Greek operation as a trader in Athens as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.
Tsigaridas was previously a bunker trader for Riviera Marine SAM in Monaco.
Cockett is a global trading firm, with offices in London, Rotterdam, Cape Town, Athens, Istanbul, Dubai, Singapore, Perth, Shanghai, Seoul and Miami.
The firm is listed in Ship & Bunker and SeaCred's 'Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2022' report, with an estimated 3.5 million mt in sales last year. The company is based in Dubai.