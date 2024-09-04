Rescue Plan Delay for Abandoned Tanker in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion came under attack three times on the morning of August 21. Image Credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

The planned salvage of a tanker abandoned in the Red Sea and at risk of spilling a million barrels of crude has been delayed.

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion came under attack three times on the morning of August 21, before being left at anchor and having its crew evacuated the next day.

Yemen's Houthi movement had been reported to have granted permission for a salvage operation, and two tugs were reportedly waiting in the Gulf of Aden to carry it out.

That plan cannot proceed, according to EU military operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES.

"Since September 1st, 2024, EUNAVFOR ASPIDES assets have been engaged in protecting the tugs involved in the MV SOUNION salvage operation, aiming to facilitate the prevention of an unprecedented environmental disaster in the region," the organisation said in a social media post on Tuesday.

"The private companies responsible for the salvage operation have concluded that the conditions were not met to conduct the towing operation and that it was not safe to proceed.

"Alternative solutions are now being explored by the private companies."