Total, Mitsui Sign Longterm Charter on LNG Bunker Vessel

Total, Mitsui sign longterm charter deal (file image/pixabay)

French bunker company Total Marine Fuels (TMF) has opted for an 18,600 cubic meter (cu m) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering barge to be delivered and managed by Japan's Mitsui OSK.

The vessel will be on longterm charter to the French company and will operate in northern Europe. In addition, it will be used to service boxship operator CMA CGM's new, LNG-fuelled container ships.

"The bunker vessel will be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China and fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system provided by the French company GTT," TMF said in a statement.

The statement continued: "Highly manoeuvrable by design, with a length of about 135 meters, it will be able to operate safely in the considered harbours and terminals. It will meet the highest environmental standards through the use of LNG as fuel and a complete reliquefaction of the boil-off gas."