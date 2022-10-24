BMS United Hires Two Traders in Piraeus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both new hires are based in Piraeus. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm BMS United has hired two new traders in Piraeus.

Konstantinos Chrisofilakis has joined the firm as a bunker trader as of this month, and Hatham Hanna Mahmoud Hesham has joined as a junior bunker trader, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. Both new hires are based in Piraeus.

"We are happy to announce that our team is getting bigger by the day to accommodate our customers' needs," the company said in the post.

The firm trades a total of more than half a million mt of marine fuels per month worldwide, according to the company website.