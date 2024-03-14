BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Marine Technology VP in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in hardware product management. Image Credit: VPS

Global testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a marine technology vice president in its digital decarbonisation division in the UK.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in hardware product management and prior experience in the maritime industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage a team of 10 located in the Altrincham, Greater Manchester office.

Take the lead in driving technical sales of VPS Hardware with an initial focus on Emsys products.

Developing and executing a strategic roadmap also for hardware products in alignment with the company's overall goals and objectives.

Conducting market research to identify customer needs, market trends, and competitive landscape to inform product development decisions.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams including engineers, designers, and manufacturers to define product requirements, specifications, and features.

Leading the product development process of our Emsys hardware and possible future products, including planning, scheduling, budgeting, and resource allocation

Managing the entire lifecycle of hardware products, including product updates, enhancements, and potential end-of-life decisions.

Gathering feedback from customers, partners, and stakeholders to iterate on product features and improve user experience.

Providing pre-sales support, understanding customer needs, and delivering effective solutions.

Conduct product demonstrations and presentations to showcase the features, functionality, and benefits of our solutions.

Work closely with the global VPS sales team to provide technical expertise during the pre-sales process. Assist in proposal creation and solution design.

Build and maintain strong relationships with customers by understanding their business challenges and aligning our solutions to meet their needs.

Ensuring product quality and reliability through rigorous testing, quality control processes, and compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Identifying and mitigating risks related to product development, manufacturing, supply chain, and market adoption.

Analyzing product performance, sales data, and market trends to make data-driven decisions and optimize product strategy.

For more information, click here.