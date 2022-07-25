1 GP Global Sells Fujairah Bunkering Terminal for $124 Million Restructuring company FTI Consulting, now running GP during its restructuring process, sold the terminal to Mount Row for $124 million at the end of May.

2 BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Finance Director in Dubai Minimum 10 years of experience at a bunkering organization with involvement in bunkering financing and others bunker business peculiarities.

3 Oman Oil Marketing Starts Operations in Sohar The Oman/Port of Rotterdam joint venture sees a place for its Sohar operation in the region.

4 Peninsula Adds Bunker Delivery Vessel in Gibraltar The firm's new ship the Hercules Star arrived in Gibraltar on Monday from the Dayang Shipyard in China.