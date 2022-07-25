BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Finance Director in Dubai

Monday July 25, 2022

Geoserve Energy Transport is hiring for the profile of Finance Director based in Dubai.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Drive the budget and forecasting processes (in accordance with the instructions of the HQ and shareholders) from the assumptions definition to the reporting package issuing and discussion
  • Variance analysis and business-oriented feedback to the CEO of the company and the commercial / marketing teams
  • Liaise with the Bank institutions for credit lines set-up and management in accordance with the Group input and guidance
  • Quarter-end Closing and Reporting activities
  • Monthly rolling Cash Flow projections
  • Coordinate the local accounting team in all the activities, such as, accounting management and compliance with Local Fiscal requirements
  • External Audit procedures and follow-up for Financial Year Audit
  • Internal Audit procedures compliance and follow-up
  • Support the Management of the company in achieving their objectives by providing them with the appropriate financial information
  • Liaise and maintain a close relationship with other departments and service providers
  • Be a business partner for the company CEO
  • Actively contribute to the company transformation and growth


Skills & Abilities Required:

  • Minimum 10 years of experience at a bunkering organization with involvement in bunkering financing and others bunker business peculiarities (e.g. Forward Freight Agreements, Credit Risk, stock financing)
  • Ability to positively collaborate and support business leaders
  • Results and detail-oriented, well-organized, capable to handle multiple priorities and multi-tasking while respecting deadlines
  • Out of the box thinking
  • Strong interpersonal skills, communication, negotiation and presentation skills
  • Fluent in English is mandatory; Italian can be a plus
  • Experience in the Middle East is a plus

Kindly send your CV or reach out on contact@get-dmcc.com

