Saipem Takes on Eni Biofuel Bunkers in Mediterranean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eni is based in Italy. File Image / Pixabay

Oilfield services company Saipem is set to take on biofuel bunker blends from Italian energy producer Eni for its ships in the Mediterranean.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans for Saipem's drilling and construction vessels to use biofuels, Eni said in a statement on its website this week.

Saipem plans to cut its Scope 1 emissions by about 550,000 mt of CO2 equivalent per year with its use of biofuels.

"Eni has been producing biofuels since 2014, thanks to the conversion of the Venice and Gela refineries into biorefineries, which have been palm oil free since the end of 2022," Eni said in the statement,

"Through the proprietary Ecofining technology, vegetable raw materials or animal waste and HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) biofuel products are processed.

"Biofuels are one of the pillars of Eni's strategic plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, through a decarbonisation process that aims to reduce emissions from industrial processes and products."