OCI Global Wins Methanol Bunkering Permit in Egypt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company supplied methanol bunkers to the Laura Maersk at East Port Said in August. Image Credit: SCZone

Chemicals firm OCI Global has won the first permit to supply green methanol as a bunker fuel in Egypt.

The firm has received the first methanol bunkering permit for supply at East Port Said and West Port Said, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The company supplied methanol bunkers to AP Moller-Maersk's first boxship to be powered by the alternative fuel, the Laura Maersk, at East Port Said in August as the vessel was on its way to its naming ceremony in Copenhagen.

"The permit is a direct response to growing demand for green methanol as a marine fuel as the industry recognizes its readiness, efficacy and safety," OCI Global said in the post.

"It lays the groundwork for future green methanol powered ships by formalizing the process established by our successful bunkering of the world's first green methanol powered container ship in East Port Said earlier this year.

"Both ports are along the Suez Canal, through which around 12% of global marine traffic and 30% of container traffic passes each year.

"It's an important milestone in establishing Egypt as a crucial green methanol bunkering hub and a leader in shipping decarbonization."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.