Bunker Trader ElbOil Hires Country Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil has hired a new country manager in Greece.

Nellos Filopoulos has joined the company as country manager based in Athens as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Filopoulos was previously director for the Mediterranean and Black Sea at Propeller Fuels from October 2020 to August of this year, and had earlier worked for Cockett Group and Aegean Marine Petroleum.

Hmaburg-based ElbOil is involved in marine fuels trading and broking worldwide, with a particular focus on Europe, according to its website. The company has offices in Hamburg, Zug, London and Singapore.