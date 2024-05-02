Malik Supply Appoints New Sales Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen has worked for Malik Supply since January 2018. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has appointed a new sales manager.

Emil Lynge Nielsen has been appointed to the role of sales manager at Malik Supply as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Nielsen has worked for Malik Supply since January 2018, serving previously as a senior bunker trader in Aalborg.

He had earlier worked for Dan-Bunkering from December 2014 to July 2017, and for OW Bunker from April 2011 to November 2014.

"With his exceptional dedication and proven track record, we know he's going to bring a fresh perspective and lead our sales team to even greater heights," the company said in the post.