BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Biofuel Certification Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Oil Trading meets the bunker needs of the AP Moller-Maersk container fleet. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a biofuel certification manager for its renewable fuel trading team in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in commodity certification schemes, supply chains or logistics, it sad in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understand current and recognize emerging sustainability certification systems and legislation related to biofuels used in logistics sector. Based on that you will provide specialist support for biofuel origination agenda and identify new business opportunities

Gain in-depth knowledge and follow sustainability verification and GHG accounting certification schemes development at relevant level, communicate these to internal stakeholders and participate in influencing the related regulation

Collaborate with Decarbonisation Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs teams to develop and formulate policies and advocacy strategies. You also support other internal teams in various ways as an expert in biofuel sustainability certification systems and their practical implementation

