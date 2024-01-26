Fire Reported on Ship After Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 4:42 PM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A fire has been reported on a ship after an attack in the Gulf of Aden.

The incident happened about 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 4:42 PM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"CSO reports that a vessel has been struck and is currently on fire," the agency said.

"They are requiring assistance.

"Authorities have been informed and are responding.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Yemen's Houthi movement said they had targeted the oil tanker Marlin Luanda on Friday, news agency Reuters reported.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.