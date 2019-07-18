Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 18, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 11 – July 17, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-07-2019     Avonmoor     FEEDERMAX     03-08-1998     Tylos Shipping    
17-07-2019     John     AHTS     31-03-2004     Undisclosed    
16-07-2019     Luka     MPP     14-01-1999     Eurodevelopment Management    
15-07-2019     Hoyo Maru     SINGLEDECKER     07-09-1988     Sanyo Kaiun    
15-07-2019     Avelona Star     REEFER     11-03-1991     Star Reefers    
15-07-2019     Alizea     HANDY TANKER     10-04-1995     Unibros Shipping    
12-07-2019     SM Hochiminh     HANDY CONTAINER     21-10-1998     SM Line    
12-07-2019     SM Bangkok     HANDY CONTAINER     28-07-1999     SM Line    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

