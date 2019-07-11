CORRECTION: Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 26

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales July 4 – July 10, 2019

Sale Date Sold Name Vessel Type Built Date Seller 2019-07-09 Xin Bin Jiang HANDY CONTAINER 1992-11-20 Fujian Changda Shipping 2019-07-09 Eastern View PANAMAX BC (Geared) 1995-04-11 Marine Master 2019-07-10 AS Aries HANDY CONTAINER 2001-01-01 Ahrenkiel Steamship 2019-07-05 Sir Robert Bond ROPAX FERRY 1975-10-24 Canada Government

Correction: Please note this report was updated on July 12, 2019. A previous version of this report incorrectly included the following vessels: Trustn Trader I, Falcon Trader, Kmarin Aqua, Ridgebury Eagle, Kavo Manali, Hammonia Korsika, Louise Bulker, Emma Bulker, Evelyn Schulte, Seaheritage, and VOS Shine. Readers needing further clarification of this update can contact: press@vesselsvalue.com