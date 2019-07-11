Features
CORRECTION: Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 26
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 4 – July 10, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|2019-07-09
|Xin Bin Jiang
|HANDY CONTAINER
|1992-11-20
|Fujian Changda Shipping
|2019-07-09
|Eastern View
|PANAMAX BC (Geared)
|1995-04-11
|Marine Master
|2019-07-10
|AS Aries
|HANDY CONTAINER
|2001-01-01
|Ahrenkiel Steamship
|2019-07-05
|Sir Robert Bond
|ROPAX FERRY
|1975-10-24
|Canada Government
Correction: Please note this report was updated on July 12, 2019. A previous version of this report incorrectly included the following vessels: Trustn Trader I, Falcon Trader, Kmarin Aqua, Ridgebury Eagle, Kavo Manali, Hammonia Korsika, Louise Bulker, Emma Bulker, Evelyn Schulte, Seaheritage, and VOS Shine. Readers needing further clarification of this update can contact: press@vesselsvalue.com