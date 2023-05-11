Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 18

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 11, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 4 – May 10, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-05-2023     FPSO Fluminense     FPSO TANKER     28-11-1974     Modec Inc    
09-05-2023     Thor     MPP     01-09-1977     Key West Shipping Line    
05-05-2023     Horizon Pacific     SUB PANAMAX CONT     10-12-1979     Pasha Hawaii    
05-05-2023     Sudarshan     ACCOMMODATION     01-01-1992     Lilly Maritime    

