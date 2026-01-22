Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 3

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 22, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 15 – January 21, 2026

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
19-01-2026     Sheng Le C     HANDY BULKER     Jan 1996     Guangzhou Seaway International    
16-01-2026     Blue Bead     HANDY BULKER     Sep 1998     Blue Bead Shipping    
16-01-2026     Chung     SMALL HANDY     Nov 1984     Undisclosed    
16-01-2026     An Shun     PANAMAX BULKER     Jan 1998     Mentor Pacific Ltd    

 

