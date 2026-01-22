Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 3
Thursday January 22, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 15 – January 21, 2026
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|19-01-2026
|Sheng Le C
|HANDY BULKER
|Jan 1996
|Guangzhou Seaway International
|16-01-2026
|Blue Bead
|HANDY BULKER
|Sep 1998
|Blue Bead Shipping
|16-01-2026
|Chung
|SMALL HANDY
|Nov 1984
|Undisclosed
|16-01-2026
|An Shun
|PANAMAX BULKER
|Jan 1998
|Mentor Pacific Ltd