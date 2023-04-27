Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 16

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 27, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 20 – April 26, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-04-2023     Da Nang Gas     FULLY PRESSURISED     25-09-2006     Gas Shipping    
25-04-2023     Flora     POST PANAMAX CONT     25-07-2008     Undisclosed    
24-04-2023     MSC Pilar     PANAMAX CONT     20-11-1990     MSC    
24-04-2023     Sunnine     HANDY BULKER     07-08-1992     Feng Sea Shipping    
24-04-2023     AI     PSV     07-05-2001     Undisclosed    
24-04-2023     Hong Yang     HANDYMAX     10-08-1998     Hongyuan Marine    
21-04-2023     Siam Ocean     HANDY BULKER     19-06-1995     MOL    
21-04-2023     Green Karmoy     REEFER     30-09-1989     Green Reefers AS    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

