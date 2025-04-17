Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 15

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 17, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 10 – April 16, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-04-2025     Pilatus 22     FULLY PRESSURISED     01-06-1989     Pilatus Marine Co    
14-04-2025     Auro     AFRAMAX     01-01-2005     Alqutb Alshamali Marine Services    
14-04-2025     Lord 17     MPP     07-08-1996     Friends Shipping Co    
14-04-2025     Gluon     FEEDERMAX     16-05-1995     Vistar Shipping    
14-04-2025     Pasha 9     MPP     22-08-1995     Friends Shipping Co    
14-04-2025     Irkutsk     GEN CARGO     22-06-1979     Global Marine Consulting    
14-04-2025     Firstec     HANDY BULKER     22-01-1997     Shanghai Adani Shipping    
10-04-2025     Jarucha 6     GEN CARGO     29-05-2006     Suntud and Son    

 

