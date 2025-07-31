Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 30
Thursday July 31, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 24 – July 30, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|29-07-2025
|Anka
|GEN CARGO
|Jun 2005
|JK
|29-07-2025
|Leonid
|PANAMAX MT
|Mar 2000
|Vroom Marine Ventures
|28-07-2025
|Rising Eagle
|HANDY BULKER
|Jan 1995
|Swedish Management Co
|28-07-2025
|Rising Falcon
|HANDY BULKER
|Jan 1995
|Swedish Management Co
|28-07-2025
|Al Khaznah
|LARGE LNG
|Jul 1994
|ADNOC Logistics and Services
|28-07-2025
|Ghasha
|LARGE LNG
|Jun 1995
|ADNOC Logistics and Services