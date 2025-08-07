Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 31

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 31 – August 6, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
04-08-2025     Boceanica     PANAMAX MT     Oct 2004     Expanse Ship Management    
04-08-2025     Wond     SMALL TANKER     Feb 1985     GR Shipping    
04-08-2025     Best 8     MPP     May 1995     Friends Shipping Co    
03-08-2025     Torvang     GEN CARGO     Jan 1968     Torhus Shipping    
03-08-2025     Great Royal     HANDYMAX     Jun 1994     Vanguard Maritime    
01-08-2025     Yeoman Bank     HANDYMAX     May 1982     Foster Yeoman    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

