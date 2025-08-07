Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 31
Thursday August 7, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 31 – August 6, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|04-08-2025
|Boceanica
|PANAMAX MT
|Oct 2004
|Expanse Ship Management
|04-08-2025
|Wond
|SMALL TANKER
|Feb 1985
|GR Shipping
|04-08-2025
|Best 8
|MPP
|May 1995
|Friends Shipping Co
|03-08-2025
|Torvang
|GEN CARGO
|Jan 1968
|Torhus Shipping
|03-08-2025
|Great Royal
|HANDYMAX
|Jun 1994
|Vanguard Maritime
|01-08-2025
|Yeoman Bank
|HANDYMAX
|May 1982
|Foster Yeoman