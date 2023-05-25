Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 20

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 25, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 18 – May 24, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-05-2023     Xue Feng Ling     HANDY BULKER     01-01-1977     China Shipping International Intermodal    
22-05-2023     Taurogas     SP FR LPG     01-05-1993     Transgas Shipping Lines    
22-05-2023     Fortune     HANDYMAX     07-11-1991     Libra Seaways    
20-05-2023     Elektron II     GEN CARGO     01-04-1969     Statnett    
19-05-2023     Berge Cristobal     CAPESIZE     31-07-2003     Berge Bulk    
19-05-2023     Blue Ocean     FEEDERMAX     29-07-1989     HASCO    
19-05-2023     Western Endeavour     SMALL HANDY     23-09-1988     Coral Sea Shipping Lines    
19-05-2023     Xin Hai Zhou 7     MPP     01-04-1999     Ningbo Haizhou Logistics    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

