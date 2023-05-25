Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 20
Thursday May 25, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 18 – May 24, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-05-2023
|Xue Feng Ling
|HANDY BULKER
|01-01-1977
|China Shipping International Intermodal
|22-05-2023
|Taurogas
|SP FR LPG
|01-05-1993
|Transgas Shipping Lines
|22-05-2023
|Fortune
|HANDYMAX
|07-11-1991
|Libra Seaways
|20-05-2023
|Elektron II
|GEN CARGO
|01-04-1969
|Statnett
|19-05-2023
|Berge Cristobal
|CAPESIZE
|31-07-2003
|Berge Bulk
|19-05-2023
|Blue Ocean
|FEEDERMAX
|29-07-1989
|HASCO
|19-05-2023
|Western Endeavour
|SMALL HANDY
|23-09-1988
|Coral Sea Shipping Lines
|19-05-2023
|Xin Hai Zhou 7
|MPP
|01-04-1999
|Ningbo Haizhou Logistics