Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 34

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 23, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 16 – August 22, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-08-2018     Arkaim 7     SINGLEDECKER     01-01-1978     Arkaim    
21-08-2018     Levant Suez     SMALL HANDY BC     01-02-1979     Unknown Greek    
21-08-2018     FSO Abu     AFRAMAX     01-01-1980     MISC    
21-08-2018     Frio Antarctic     REEFER     18-11-1988     Baltmed Reefer Services    
21-08-2018     Winning Brother     CAPESIZE     26-06-1995     Winning Shipping    
21-08-2018     West Energy     LARGE LNG     01-01-1976     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
17-08-2018     Mermaid     PSV     15-02-1984     Chasul Investments    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com