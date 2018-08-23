Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 34
Thursday August 23, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 16 – August 22, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-08-2018
|Arkaim 7
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-01-1978
|Arkaim
|21-08-2018
|Levant Suez
|SMALL HANDY BC
|01-02-1979
|Unknown Greek
|21-08-2018
|FSO Abu
|AFRAMAX
|01-01-1980
|MISC
|21-08-2018
|Frio Antarctic
|REEFER
|18-11-1988
|Baltmed Reefer Services
|21-08-2018
|Winning Brother
|CAPESIZE
|26-06-1995
|Winning Shipping
|21-08-2018
|West Energy
|LARGE LNG
|01-01-1976
|Sinokor Merchant Marine
|17-08-2018
|Mermaid
|PSV
|15-02-1984
|Chasul Investments