Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 48

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 2, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 25 – December 1, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-12-2021     Raj     PANAMAX MT     01-07-1990     Best Oasis    
01-12-2021     Vagabon     SMALL TANKER     07-10-1996     Unknown Indian    
30-11-2021     Melati Dua     HANDY TANKER     27-03-1997     Raffles Shipping Group    
29-11-2021     Aqqaluk Ittuk     FERRY     01-12-1983     Royal Arctic Line    
29-11-2021     Queen Ematha     SMALL TANKER     10-04-1989     Hessonite Ship Management    
26-11-2021     Blue Ship     SUEZMAX     19-12-2001     Ditas Shipping    
26-11-2021     Dodo     RO-RO     01-12-1979     Alwalaa Shipping    
26-11-2021     Jacob     SUEZMAX     17-05-2000     Tipco Maritime    
26-11-2021     Ocean 68     MPP     09-11-1989     Anh Viet Investment Transport    
26-11-2021     Siren     MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT     22-01-2009     Best Oasis    
25-11-2021     Goldstar Nari     SMALL TANKER     01-10-1999     Venus Shipping    
25-11-2021     Marine One     REEFER     29-05-1978     Silver Sea Reefer Co    
25-11-2021     Mega Reffer     REEFER     01-10-1979     Undisclosed    
25-11-2021     Oriental Chilan     REEFER     19-11-1982     Vanguard Shipping    
25-11-2021     Valaris JU 37     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-01-1981     Valaris    

