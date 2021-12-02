Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 48
Thursday December 2, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 25 – December 1, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|01-12-2021
|Raj
|PANAMAX MT
|01-07-1990
|Best Oasis
|01-12-2021
|Vagabon
|SMALL TANKER
|07-10-1996
|Unknown Indian
|30-11-2021
|Melati Dua
|HANDY TANKER
|27-03-1997
|Raffles Shipping Group
|29-11-2021
|Aqqaluk Ittuk
|FERRY
|01-12-1983
|Royal Arctic Line
|29-11-2021
|Queen Ematha
|SMALL TANKER
|10-04-1989
|Hessonite Ship Management
|26-11-2021
|Blue Ship
|SUEZMAX
|19-12-2001
|Ditas Shipping
|26-11-2021
|Dodo
|RO-RO
|01-12-1979
|Alwalaa Shipping
|26-11-2021
|Jacob
|SUEZMAX
|17-05-2000
|Tipco Maritime
|26-11-2021
|Ocean 68
|MPP
|09-11-1989
|Anh Viet Investment Transport
|26-11-2021
|Siren
|MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT
|22-01-2009
|Best Oasis
|25-11-2021
|Goldstar Nari
|SMALL TANKER
|01-10-1999
|Venus Shipping
|25-11-2021
|Marine One
|REEFER
|29-05-1978
|Silver Sea Reefer Co
|25-11-2021
|Mega Reffer
|REEFER
|01-10-1979
|Undisclosed
|25-11-2021
|Oriental Chilan
|REEFER
|19-11-1982
|Vanguard Shipping
|25-11-2021
|Valaris JU 37
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-01-1981
|Valaris