Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 40
Thursday October 12, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 5 – October 11, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|09-10-2023
|Alana
|SUEZMAX
|31-08-1998
|Koban Shipping
|09-10-2023
|Energy Driller
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-02-1977
|Undisclosed
|07-10-2023
|Foresighter
|PCTC
|23-02-1987
|Carim Engineering
|07-10-2023
|MSC Denisse
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|28-04-1988
|Niki Shipping
|06-10-2023
|Marsa Iris
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-03-1996
|Marsa Ocean Shipping