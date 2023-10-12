Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 40

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 12, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 5 – October 11, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-10-2023     Alana     SUEZMAX     31-08-1998     Koban Shipping    
09-10-2023     Energy Driller     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-02-1977     Undisclosed    
07-10-2023     Foresighter     PCTC     23-02-1987     Carim Engineering    
07-10-2023     MSC Denisse     SUB PANAMAX CONT     28-04-1988     Niki Shipping    
06-10-2023     Marsa Iris     HANDY CONTAINER     01-03-1996     Marsa Ocean Shipping    

