Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 45

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 11, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 4 – November 10, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-11-2021     Oman Pride     VLCC     14-09-1998     Valorous Shipping Co    
09-11-2021     Star Mariner     REEFER     18-12-1986     China Government    
09-11-2021     Xing Da     SMALL TANKER     14-02-1992     Kwong Tai Lung Investment    
08-11-2021     OML Aqua     OCEAN GOING TUG     13-06-2008     Overseas Marine Logistics    
08-11-2021     Reina Ysabel     PCTC     16-12-2003     Spain Government    
06-11-2021     Atlantic Enterprise     ACCOMMODATION     30-01-1970     Castle Ship Management    
05-11-2021     Quanta Iroquois     PIPE LAYER     01-06-1973     Quanta Marine Services    
05-11-2021     Sun Zim     SMALL TANKER     25-06-1986     Rui Xiang HK Marine    
05-11-2021     Tenerife Car     PCTC     01-07-2002     Shega Group SA    
05-11-2021     Victory     HANDY TANKER     24-04-1998     Fareast Ship Management    
05-11-2021     Win Lotus     SMALL TANKER     29-06-1990     Sino Chance Enterprise    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

