Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 45
Thursday November 11, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 4 – November 10, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|09-11-2021
|Oman Pride
|VLCC
|14-09-1998
|Valorous Shipping Co
|09-11-2021
|Star Mariner
|REEFER
|18-12-1986
|China Government
|09-11-2021
|Xing Da
|SMALL TANKER
|14-02-1992
|Kwong Tai Lung Investment
|08-11-2021
|OML Aqua
|OCEAN GOING TUG
|13-06-2008
|Overseas Marine Logistics
|08-11-2021
|Reina Ysabel
|PCTC
|16-12-2003
|Spain Government
|06-11-2021
|Atlantic Enterprise
|ACCOMMODATION
|30-01-1970
|Castle Ship Management
|05-11-2021
|Quanta Iroquois
|PIPE LAYER
|01-06-1973
|Quanta Marine Services
|05-11-2021
|Sun Zim
|SMALL TANKER
|25-06-1986
|Rui Xiang HK Marine
|05-11-2021
|Tenerife Car
|PCTC
|01-07-2002
|Shega Group SA
|05-11-2021
|Victory
|HANDY TANKER
|24-04-1998
|Fareast Ship Management
|05-11-2021
|Win Lotus
|SMALL TANKER
|29-06-1990
|Sino Chance Enterprise