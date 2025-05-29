Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 21

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 29, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 22 – May 28, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-05-2025     Mimi     GEN CARGO     23-05-1986     Cedar Marine Services    
26-05-2025     HL Ras Laffan     LARGE LNG     20-07-2000     H Line Shipping    
26-05-2025     HL Sur     LARGE LNG     12-01-2000     H Line Shipping    
26-05-2025     Reliance     MPP     01-04-1996     Meratus Line    
25-05-2025     Hordafor IV     GEN CARGO     01-12-1975     Hordafor    
24-05-2025     Hyundai Technopia     LARGE LNG     01-07-1999     Hyundai LNG Shipping Co    
24-05-2025     Hyundai Aquapia     LARGE LNG     01-03-2000     KAMCO    
23-05-2025     Ladoga     GEN CARGO     01-10-1982     SSC Sea and River    
22-05-2025     Long 01     SUPRAMAX     24-07-1990     Undisclosed    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com