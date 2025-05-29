Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 21
Thursday May 29, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 22 – May 28, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-05-2025
|Mimi
|GEN CARGO
|23-05-1986
|Cedar Marine Services
|26-05-2025
|HL Ras Laffan
|LARGE LNG
|20-07-2000
|H Line Shipping
|26-05-2025
|HL Sur
|LARGE LNG
|12-01-2000
|H Line Shipping
|26-05-2025
|Reliance
|MPP
|01-04-1996
|Meratus Line
|25-05-2025
|Hordafor IV
|GEN CARGO
|01-12-1975
|Hordafor
|24-05-2025
|Hyundai Technopia
|LARGE LNG
|01-07-1999
|Hyundai LNG Shipping Co
|24-05-2025
|Hyundai Aquapia
|LARGE LNG
|01-03-2000
|KAMCO
|23-05-2025
|Ladoga
|GEN CARGO
|01-10-1982
|SSC Sea and River
|22-05-2025
|Long 01
|SUPRAMAX
|24-07-1990
|Undisclosed