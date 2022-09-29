Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 38

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 29, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 22 – September 28, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-09-2022     Strovolos     HANDY TANKER     28-06-1999     World Tankers    
27-09-2022     Tanto Horas     MPP     21-12-1984     Tanto Intim Line    
25-09-2022     Mathu Bhum     FEEDERMAX     01-03-1990     RCL    
23-09-2022     Lumoso Karunia     HANDYMAX     06-12-1990     Lumoso Pratama Line    
23-09-2022     Petronordic     AFRAMAX     19-11-2002     Altera Shuttle Tankers    
23-09-2022     KG Asia     PANAMAX BULKER     15-07-1999     SW Shipping    
23-09-2022     Mcdermott Derrick Barge No 27     PIPE LAYER     08-01-1974     McDermott International    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

