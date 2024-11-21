Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 46

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 21, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 14 – November 20, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-11-2024     Vik     SMALL TANKER     30-07-1968     Undisclosed    
17-11-2024     SK Summit     LARGE LNG     03-08-1999     SK Shipping    
17-11-2024     SK Supreme     LARGE LNG     04-01-2000     SK Shipping    
17-11-2024     SK Splendor     LARGE LNG     30-03-2000     SK Shipping    
16-11-2024     SK Stellar     LARGE LNG     08-12-2000     SK Shipping    

