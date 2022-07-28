Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 30

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 28, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 21 – July 28, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-07-2022     Vestlandia     REEFER     01-02-1983     Norfos Shipping    
25-07-2022     Pearl 2     SMALL CRUISE     01-12-1981     Aqua Explorer Holdings    
22-07-2022     Onsan Gas     FULLY PRESSURISED     21-11-1995     Smart Marine Co    
22-07-2022     Ocean Alice     SMALL TANKER     02-09-2002     Kind Glory Shipping    
22-07-2022     Okra     CAPESIZE     30-11-1999     Korea Line Corp    

