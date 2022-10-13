Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 40

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 13, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 6 – October 12, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-10-2022     Sky Ace 3     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1992     Keo Young    
09-10-2022     Theodoros IV     HANDY TANKER     01-03-1999     Avin International    
06-10-2022     Petrogas 05     FULLY PRESSURISED     13-01-1989     Asia Pacific Shipping    

