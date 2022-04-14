Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 15

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 14, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 7 – April 13, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-04-2022 Maria Desgagnes SMALL TANKER 01-03-1999 Desgagnes Groupe
08-04-2022 Da Yuan Hu SUEZMAX 01-06-2004 COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation
08-04-2022 Global Mariner REEFER 10-04-1989 Greatsources Shipping
08-04-2022 Ion AFRAMAX 30-04-1998 Duoro Shipping
08-04-2022 Sea Princes PANAMAX MT 25-07-1988 Euromax FZE
08-04-2022 Sonangol Girassol SUEZMAX 06-01-2000 Sonangol
08-04-2022 Sonangol Luanda SUEZMAX 11-09-2000 Sonangol
08-04-2022 Sunbeam CAPESIZE 22-08-2000 NGM Energy

