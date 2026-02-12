Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 6
Thursday February 12, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 5 – February 11, 2026
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|07-02-2026
|Sele/Pertamina 3006
|HANDY TANKER
|Sep 1982
|Pertamina
|06-02-2026
|Wan Hai 506
|PANAMAX CONT
|Nov 2005
|Wan Hai Lines
|06-02-2026
|Beihai
|CAPESIZE
|Feb 2002
|Lila Global
|06-02-2026
|Isa Golden
|HANDY BULKER
|Nov 1995
|Isa Lines