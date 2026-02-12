Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 12, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 5 – February 11, 2026

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-02-2026     Sele/Pertamina 3006     HANDY TANKER     Sep 1982     Pertamina    
06-02-2026     Wan Hai 506     PANAMAX CONT     Nov 2005     Wan Hai Lines    
06-02-2026     Beihai     CAPESIZE     Feb 2002     Lila Global    
06-02-2026     Isa Golden     HANDY BULKER     Nov 1995     Isa Lines    

 

