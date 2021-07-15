Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 28

by VesselsValue.com
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 8 – July 14, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-07-2021     Thebaud Sea     DIVE SUPPORT     30-09-1999     McDermott International    
13-07-2021     Theresa Tiga     SMALL TANKER     27-11-1996     Raffles Shipping Group    
12-07-2021     Hakusei Maru No 10     FULLY PRESSURISED     23-10-1995     Seiwa Kaiun    
12-07-2021     K Phoenix     CAPESIZE     13-08-1996     SK Shipping    
12-07-2021     Lesley CT     SMALL TANKER     01-02-1998     Undisclosed    
10-07-2021     Green Klipper     REEFER     14-11-1991     Green Reefers AS    
09-07-2021     Jetstar     SMALL TANKER     02-11-1994     Wills International    
09-07-2021     Karunia     PANAMAX BULKER     28-09-1993     Jaya Samudra Karunia    
09-07-2021     Rubicon Vantage     FPSO TANKER     10-12-1987     Rubicon Offshore International    
09-07-2021     Simba     HANDY TANKER     11-07-1996     Undisclosed    
09-07-2021     Vighnaharta     AHTS     17-12-1984     Glory Shipmanagement Pvt    

