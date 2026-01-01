Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 53

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 1, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  December 25 2025 – January 1, 2026

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
29-12-2025     Fuji     SMALL TANKER     Nov 1983     ESM Maritime    
29-12-2025     Hakata     SMALL TANKER     Jun 1969     Shipmate    
27-12-2025     Maple     SMALL TANKER     Apr 1979     Shipmate    

 

