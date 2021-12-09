Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 49

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 9, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 2 – December 8, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-12-2021     Nabors 240     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-10-1983     Nabors    
06-12-2021     Jin Fu Xing 602     SMALL TANKER     15-09-1992     Ningbo Silver Star Marine    
02-12-2021     Amira Marfat     RO-RO     01-01-1983     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com