Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 7

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 20, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 13 – February 19, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-02-2025     Jabal Ali 7     RO-LO     01-10-1979     Naif Marine Services    
14-02-2025     Minoan Flame     PANAMAX BULKER     20-03-1998     Modion Maritime Management    
14-02-2025     SA Equatorial     VLCC FSO     06-01-1997     Minsheng Financial Leasing    
14-02-2025     Run Fu 7     HANDYMAX     22-10-1990     Zhangjiagang Oceanicwit Shipping    
14-02-2025     Best Unity     PANAMAX BULKER     05-09-1997     Grand Voyage Marine Co    
14-02-2025     Span Asia 9     FEEDER     01-02-1985     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
14-02-2025     Span Asia 20     MPP     01-03-1995     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
2/13/2025     De Sheng 9     SMALL HANDY     06-01-1992     Xiamen Hong Tai Shipping    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

