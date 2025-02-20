Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 7
Thursday February 20, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 13 – February 19, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-02-2025
|Jabal Ali 7
|RO-LO
|01-10-1979
|Naif Marine Services
|14-02-2025
|Minoan Flame
|PANAMAX BULKER
|20-03-1998
|Modion Maritime Management
|14-02-2025
|SA Equatorial
|VLCC FSO
|06-01-1997
|Minsheng Financial Leasing
|14-02-2025
|Run Fu 7
|HANDYMAX
|22-10-1990
|Zhangjiagang Oceanicwit Shipping
|14-02-2025
|Best Unity
|PANAMAX BULKER
|05-09-1997
|Grand Voyage Marine Co
|14-02-2025
|Span Asia 9
|FEEDER
|01-02-1985
|Philippine Span Asia Carrier
|14-02-2025
|Span Asia 20
|MPP
|01-03-1995
|Philippine Span Asia Carrier
|2/13/2025
|De Sheng 9
|SMALL HANDY
|06-01-1992
|Xiamen Hong Tai Shipping