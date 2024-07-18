Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 28

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 18, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 11 – July 17, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-07-2024     Pioneer     AHTS     24-10-1978     Prayati Shipping    
15-07-2024     Jia Hang Xing     HANDYMAX     23-06-1994     Taizhou Jiahang Shipping    
15-07-2024     Diaa     GEN CARGO     01-01-1977     Romarine Europe Limited    
13-07-2024     Span Asia 2     MPP     01-07-1984     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
13-07-2024     Span Asia 3     MPP     01-05-1979     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
11-07-2024     Amazonas     HANDY TANKER     25-01-1999     Naviera Transoceanica    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

