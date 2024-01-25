Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 3
Thursday January 25, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 18 – January 24, 2024
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-01-2024
|MSC Eagle F
|MPP
|05-01-2000
|MSC
|20-01-2024
|MSC Jemima
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|10-03-1994
|MSC
|20-01-2024
|MTT Singapore
|FEEDERMAX
|31-05-1996
|MTT Shipping
|20-01-2024
|Jin Yuan He
|HANDY CONTAINER
|26-06-1991
|Fujian Zhonghang Shipping
|20-01-2024
|Rong Da Chang Sha
|MPP
|01-08-1998
|Undisclosed
|19-01-2024
|Green Freezer
|REEFER
|15-11-1991
|Green Reefers AS
|19-01-2024
|Moby Vincent
|CRUISEFERRY
|13-12-1974
|Moby SPA
|19-01-2024
|Trinity Bay
|MPP
|01-05-1996
|Sea Swift
|18-01-2024
|BVT Formidable
|OCEAN GOING TUG
|14-05-1979
|RHR Heinrich Ronner