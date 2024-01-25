Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 3

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 25, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 18 – January 24, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-01-2024     MSC Eagle F     MPP     05-01-2000     MSC    
20-01-2024     MSC Jemima     SUB PANAMAX CONT     10-03-1994     MSC    
20-01-2024     MTT Singapore     FEEDERMAX     31-05-1996     MTT Shipping    
20-01-2024     Jin Yuan He     HANDY CONTAINER     26-06-1991     Fujian Zhonghang Shipping    
20-01-2024     Rong Da Chang Sha     MPP     01-08-1998     Undisclosed    
19-01-2024     Green Freezer     REEFER     15-11-1991     Green Reefers AS    
19-01-2024     Moby Vincent     CRUISEFERRY     13-12-1974     Moby SPA    
19-01-2024     Trinity Bay     MPP     01-05-1996     Sea Swift    
18-01-2024     BVT Formidable     OCEAN GOING TUG     14-05-1979     RHR Heinrich Ronner    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

