Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 19
Thursday May 13, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 06 – May 12, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|10-05-2021
|Dolphin
|FERRY
|25-09-1996
|Dolphin Shipping Co Ltd
|10-05-2021
|Enoz
|LIVESTOCK
|01-06-1970
|South Coast Ltd
|10-05-2021
|Srikandi Indonesia
|HANDY BULKER
|22-09-1999
|PANN Persero
|10-05-2021
|Venus 08
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|15-04-1991
|Cuu Long Petro Gas Service
|09-05-2021
|Nolla
|SMALL TANKER
|08-10-1984
|Babil Marine
|09-05-2021
|Sea Rider
|HANDY TANKER
|09-10-2000
|Sea World Management and Trading
|07-05-2021
|Falcon
|SMALL TANKER
|10-07-1996
|Glory Ship Management Pte
|07-05-2021
|MR Star
|HANDY TANKER
|05-03-1997
|Vision Shipping
|07-05-2021
|Toteel
|SMALL TANKER
|13-09-1991
|Babil Marine
|07-05-2021
|Vav
|FERRY
|01-01-1974
|Undisclosed
|07-05-2021
|Vika
|HANDYMAX
|01-01-1998
|Sadent Shipping
|06-05-2021
|Caribbean Energy
|LARGE LNG
|01-09-1980
|Sinokor