Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 19

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 13, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 06 – May 12, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-05-2021     Dolphin     FERRY     25-09-1996     Dolphin Shipping Co Ltd    
10-05-2021     Enoz     LIVESTOCK     01-06-1970     South Coast Ltd    
10-05-2021     Srikandi Indonesia     HANDY BULKER     22-09-1999     PANN Persero    
10-05-2021     Venus 08     FULLY PRESSURISED     15-04-1991     Cuu Long Petro Gas Service    
09-05-2021     Nolla     SMALL TANKER     08-10-1984     Babil Marine    
09-05-2021     Sea Rider     HANDY TANKER     09-10-2000     Sea World Management and Trading    
07-05-2021     Falcon     SMALL TANKER     10-07-1996     Glory Ship Management Pte    
07-05-2021     MR Star     HANDY TANKER     05-03-1997     Vision Shipping    
07-05-2021     Toteel     SMALL TANKER     13-09-1991     Babil Marine    
07-05-2021     Vav     FERRY     01-01-1974     Undisclosed    
07-05-2021     Vika     HANDYMAX     01-01-1998     Sadent Shipping    
06-05-2021     Caribbean Energy     LARGE LNG     01-09-1980     Sinokor    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com