Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 25

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 27, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 20 – June 26, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-06-2024     Xing Tong 313     FULLY PRESSURISED     24-07-1996     Hong Kong King Sail Shipping    
25-06-2024     Hua Kai     FEEDER     13-12-1994     Fujian Yuanyuan    
24-06-2024     Tropical Sky     REEFER     22-10-1986     Acheon Akti Navigation    
24-06-2024     Tokachi Frost     REEFER     05-08-1985     Ship Service Agency    
23-06-2024     Diyaa B     HANDY BULKER     09-10-1984     Hiba Shipping    
23-06-2024     Moshtaraka 2     POST PANAMAX BULKER     24-03-1995     Combined Group Rocks Co KSCC    
20-06-2024     Doowoo Family     FEEDERMAX     30-06-1992     Doowoo Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

