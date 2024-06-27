Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 25
Thursday June 27, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 20 – June 26, 2024
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|25-06-2024
|Xing Tong 313
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|24-07-1996
|Hong Kong King Sail Shipping
|25-06-2024
|Hua Kai
|FEEDER
|13-12-1994
|Fujian Yuanyuan
|24-06-2024
|Tropical Sky
|REEFER
|22-10-1986
|Acheon Akti Navigation
|24-06-2024
|Tokachi Frost
|REEFER
|05-08-1985
|Ship Service Agency
|23-06-2024
|Diyaa B
|HANDY BULKER
|09-10-1984
|Hiba Shipping
|23-06-2024
|Moshtaraka 2
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|24-03-1995
|Combined Group Rocks Co KSCC
|20-06-2024
|Doowoo Family
|FEEDERMAX
|30-06-1992
|Doowoo Shipping